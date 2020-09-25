Splitting up: Fairview schools announce new in-person learning plan

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts in the tri-state are taking different approaches when returning to in-person learning.

The start of the new school year for students in the Fairview school district has certainly been a new experience.

In Thursday evening’s virtual meeting, the school district announced their new plan for returning to in-person learning.



The Fairview school district will be taking the next step to in-person learning. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

According to Fairview Independent Schools superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith, the next step is to split up their students into two groups for two hours each school day starting Monday.

Smith says they are working on a keeping a consistent schedule so parents and students can plan ahead, rather than week-to-week.

We believe strongly that it’s best for our students and in the best interest for them to have that consistent plan of knowing. From here on out, until we can return to full time in-person. Jackie Risden-Smith, Fairview Independent Schools superintendent

Each in-person learning session will be split in half with some students attending from 9 to 11 a.m. and others starting in the afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m.

Virtual learning will still be offered, however, students starting out in virtual learning will not be allowed to transfer to in-person learning at this time.

Those students starting out with in-person classes will be allowed to switch over to virtual learning once the plan is set into place.

For a look at the current cases in each county in Kentucky, click here.

To watch the full school district meeting, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.