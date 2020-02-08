Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Sports betting bill stumbles from starting gate in Kentucky

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, right, and Republican state Rep. Adam Koenig, left, teamed up at a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky., to push for passage of a bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky. The proposal cleared a House committee in mid-January but has been awaiting a vote in the full House since then. (AP Photo/ Bruce Schreiner)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, right, and Republican state Rep. Adam Koenig, left, teamed up at a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky., to push for passage of a bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky. The proposal cleared a House committee in mid-January but has been awaiting a vote in the full House since then. (AP Photo/ Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – In a state where betting on the Kentucky Derby is seen as a right of passage, efforts to legalize wagering on other sports have barely gotten out of the starting gate.

A sports wagering bill has exposed tensions among Republicans who control the legislature.

It has spotlighted a divide between Christian conservatives opposed to sports wagering for religious reasons and lawmakers who see the potential for a new revenue source.

The bill sailed through a legislative committee nearly a month ago but has languished in the full House since then. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events