Sports betting bill stumbles from starting gate in Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, right, and Republican state Rep. Adam Koenig, left, teamed up at a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky., to push for passage of a bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky. The proposal cleared a House committee in mid-January but has been awaiting a vote in the full House since then. (AP Photo/ Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – In a state where betting on the Kentucky Derby is seen as a right of passage, efforts to legalize wagering on other sports have barely gotten out of the starting gate.

A sports wagering bill has exposed tensions among Republicans who control the legislature.

It has spotlighted a divide between Christian conservatives opposed to sports wagering for religious reasons and lawmakers who see the potential for a new revenue source.

The bill sailed through a legislative committee nearly a month ago but has languished in the full House since then.