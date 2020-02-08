Sports betting bill stumbles from starting gate in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – In a state where betting on the Kentucky Derby is seen as a right of passage, efforts to legalize wagering on other sports have barely gotten out of the starting gate.
A sports wagering bill has exposed tensions among Republicans who control the legislature.
It has spotlighted a divide between Christian conservatives opposed to sports wagering for religious reasons and lawmakers who see the potential for a new revenue source.
The bill sailed through a legislative committee nearly a month ago but has languished in the full House since then.