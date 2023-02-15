FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – With the start of Spring Wildfire Hazard Season, the Kentucky Division of Forestry is urging Kentuckians to be cautious and follow state laws when burning debris.

The KDF says Spring Wildfire Hazard Season officially starts today, Wednesday, Feb. 15, and lasts through Sunday, April 30. This means that the law prohibits burning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. or burning within 150 feet of any woodlands or brushland.

The KDF says Kentuckians should consider all factors prior to burning to help maximize safety for others, property and forests.

“There is more moisture in the soil compared to last fall when we were in a drought, but the leaves and fuel on the ground quickly dry on sunny, windy days,” said Division of Forestry Director / State Forester Brandon Howard. “In many areas we are still recovering from last year’s natural disasters which have resulted in more fuel if a wildfire occurs. We ask that if debris burning occurs, take proper precautions to prevent fires from escaping and becoming wildfires. And as always, report any suspected arson activity to local law enforcement.”

According to the KDF, March and April are considered “typically high wildfire occurrence months.” Officials also say the KDF has already responded to 116 wildfires in the state this year. Of those, the KDF says only 10%, or 11 fires, were caused by downed power lines during wind events. The KDF says the majority were the result of burning outdoor debris and alleged arson.

The KFD says on average they and partners throughout the state respond to more than 1,000 wildfires across the Bluegrass State each year.

Forestry officials say that public efforts can go a long way in reducing the occurrence of wildfire. Taking extra precautions with debris fires and campfires and being alert to forest arson can eliminate the majority of wildfires that occur in Kentucky.

Officials say by taking the following steps, residents can help reduce the risk of a wildfire starting: