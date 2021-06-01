State lawmakers introduce bills to make Kentucky more LGBTQ+ friendly

LOUISVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky lawmakers are filing bills designed to make the state more welcoming for residents of the LGBTQ community.

State Representative Lisa Willner of Louisville highlighted the legislation during a press conference at the First Unitarian Church in Louisville.

According to Willner, State Rep. Kim Banta, a Fort Mitchell Republican, would serve as primary co-sponsor of two bills, a proposed statewide fairness law and another that would ban conversion “therapy” for Kentuckians younger than 18.

Willner says the third bill would have public schools provide age-appropriate, medically accurate, and LGBTQ+ inclusive health education for their students.

“I have truly enjoyed working with Representative Banta as we and so many others work to end discriminatory practices based on sexual orientation and gender identity, and to stop so-called conversion ‘therapy’ for minors. It means so much that bipartisan support for this work has grown in recent years,” Rep. Willner said. “Let’s make 2022 the year these bills become law.”

“Representative Willner and I share the belief that it is so important for all Kentuckians to have the full opportunity to be who they are and not be discriminated against because of it,” said Banta. “I am committed to doing all I can to get these bills passed. Our friends and loved ones should not have to wait another year for these legal and health protections to be in place.

Representative Patti Minter is also re-introducing her bill that would ban discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Happy Pride Month! 🏳️‍🌈 I'm re-introducing my bill to enact Statewide Fairness because no Kentuckian should ever be fired from their job, evicted from their home, or denied service simply because of who they are or who they love. pic.twitter.com/KbBiuozjNg — Representative Patti Minter (@pattiminter4ky) June 1, 2021

The bill would add to Kentucky’s existing Civil Rights Law, which already prohibits discrimination based on race and sex.

Currently, 21 cities in Kentucky have passed fairness ordinances, which enact the same anti-discrimination protections at the local level.

House Bill 130, which would have established a statewide fairness law banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/record/21rs/HB130.html

House Bill 462, which would have required each school district to provide broadly inclusive healthy relationship education instruction to all of its students: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/record/21rs/HB462.html