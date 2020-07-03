“State-of-the-art” fitness center awarded to Wurtland Middle School

WURTLAND, KY (WOWK) — Physical education is considered an essential course in schools across the country. But what happens when you don’t have the funding for up-to-date proper equipment?

For the Wurtland Middle School, their troubles with out of date equipment are now long behind them. The middle school has been awarded a $100,000 gift from the National Governors Association for the completion of a new fitness center.

The school’s old equipment was definitely out of date.

The equipment that she uses now, it’s not much, it’s just a little bit. Some of it’s broken. Renee White, Wurtland Middle School speech language pathologist

The center will be located in the same room as the health and PE class, but with a few new renovations. The floors will be covered with rubber and the room will be filled with the new equipment.



The old Health and PE room will be used as the new fitness center. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The equipment will include:

elliptical machines

treadmills

pull-up bars

free-weights

Gov. Andy Beshear and Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced Wurtland Middle is one of the three Kentucky schools that were selected to receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.

The center will not only be available to the students, but also staff and other members of the community.

It’s going to provide a place for staff to work out. It’s also going to be open to the community. Patti Woods, Wurtland Middle School health and physical education teacher

Students will be allowed in the center during and after school hours for free. Community pricing for use of the center is still being discussed.

