State officials give update on weather conditions in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be joined by Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Michael Dossett, executive director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management to provide an update on weather conditions in the Bluegrass State at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

You can watch the governor’s full briefing here at 11 a.m.

Following severe storms, Thursday, Feb. 11 and Tuesday, Feb. 16 that caused dangerous road conditions and widespread power outages, the region is preparing for another storm system to hit overnight. Yesterday, the Kentucky National Guard was called to help people trapped in areas without power get to warmth and safety.