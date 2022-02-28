FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Education is looking for a student to serve as a nonvoting member of the state Board of Education.

The department’s director of education policy, Meredith Brewer, says the deadline to apply is next week, and the agency has not received any applications. Brewer asked the members of the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council during a meeting last week to encourage fellow students to apply.

The next student board member must be a current sophomore residing in the 4th Congressional District. Applications are due at 5 p.m. EST March 7.

Subcommittees of the council and the board will review applications and submit recommendations before the full board considers a final candidate on April 20.