Kentucky students speak out on ‘offensive’ homework assignment

Warning: This story includes language which could be considered offensive.
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Parents and students in the Ashland community are expressing outrage after a high school homework assignment was sent home containing an offensive term.
When students of Paul G. Blazer High School in Ashland, Kentucky brought home a Senior English homework assignment, they realized immediately something was wrong.
Kendall Dixon, one of the students in the class, noticed a term that was formerly used to describe a mentally-disabled person. She says when she saw it she was “shocked” and “uncomfortable.”
Upon noticing this, blazer student Dixon and her sister Riley immediately went to social media. Soon after parents were weighing in as well.
Riley Dixon, a Paul Blazer High School alumna herself, says when she saw it, she immediately brought it to the public’s attention.
It just seems like they don’t care, like they don’t put much effort into reviewing curriculum and how it might feel to some students.Riley Dixon, Paul G. Blazer High School alumna
In response to the complaints, Ashland Schools superintendent Sean Howard released a statement saying he agrees with the parents and students.
Riley and Kendall Dixon also say they hope this will be a learning opportunity for the school to take action to avoid another situation like this.
