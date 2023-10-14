HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In recent years, AI technology has been used to create the “last Beatles record” and realistic images generated from simple prompts. However, developments in artificial intelligence have also raised concerns about military technology and the careers of screenwriters in Hollywood. But which jobs are the most at risk of being replaced by AI?

To answer this question, BetKentucky.com looked at the top 100 most common jobs in Kentucky and determined the odds that an employee might lose their job to AI over the next two decades.

According to their data, 6 of the top 100 most popular jobs in Kentucky have a 100% chance of being replaced by AI within 20 years. This includes laborers and freight, stock and material movers, which was listed as the most common job in the Bluegrass State, with 61,840 employees.

Kentucky popularity rank Job description Number of employees Average salary Odds of losing job to AI 77 Billing and posting clerks 5,300 $37,250 100% 1 Laborers and freight, stock and material movers 61,840 $30,640 100% 10 Office clerks, general 31,900 $30,770 100% 13 Bookkeeping, accounting and auditing clerks 22,530 $38,060 100% 56 Packers and packagers 7,430 $30,640 100% 90 Postal service mail carriers 4,560 $51,130 100% 89 Production, planning and expediting clerks 4,600 $46,760 99% 14 Fast food and counter workers 22,000 $21,180 99% 7 Fast food cooks 38,740 $21,070 98% 47 Driver/sales workers 9,280 $23,030 96% Source: BetKentucky.com

The study also named the jobs least likely to be replaced by artificial intelligence in Kentucky. According to their data, nurse practitioners and firefighters have only a 1% chance of losing their jobs as AI technology improves over the next two decades.

Kentucky popularity rank Job description Number of employees Average salary Odds of losing job to AI 92 Nurse practitioners 4,550 $100,260 1% 94 Firefighters 4,470 $30,940 1% 100 Educational, guidance, school and vocational counselors 4,170 $60,040 2% 48 Electricians 9,260 $48,450 5% 63 Police and sheriff’s patrol officers 6,830 $47,310 5% 96 Kindergarten and elementary school special education teachers 4,380 $59,260 6% 64 Child, family and school social workers 6,700 $40,310 8% 5 Registered nurses 43,540 $62,480 10% 21 Elementary school teachers 17,340 $59,260 12% 69 First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers 6,140 $62,390 14% Source: BetKentucky.com

For more information on the study, including an explanation of their methodology and the odds for the most popular job in each state being replaced by AI, visit BetKentucky’s website.