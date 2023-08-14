HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new study found Kentuckians know how to relax and take it easy in the Bluegrass State.

According to the CDC, federal physical activity guidelines for adults should be either 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous, aerobic activity and two days of muscle strengthening per week. BetKentucky.com analyzed data from the CDC to discover America’s “laziest states” by finding which states struggle to meet this target.

The study found Kentucky had only 15.3% of residents getting the CDC recommended amount of physical activity per week, making it the state with the least amount of adults meeting these guidelines.

The chart below shows the percent of adults meeting the guidelines each week, states in indicate they fall below the national average of 23%:

The study also shows West Virginia and Ohio are on the lazier side of the list, with West Virginia ranking as the third-laziest state, and Ohio coming in at eighth-laziest. The most active state is Montana, followed by Washington Dc, New Hampshire, Washington State and Alaska.