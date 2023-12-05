KENTUCKY (FOX 56) — A new study has revealed Kentucky’s favorite Christmas songs.

To get a better sense of which songs are most and least likely to nurture Christmas cheer, FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state and surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.

FinanceBuzz collected Google Trends search data on the 25 highest-charting Christmas songs on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of Christmas 2022. For the list of the most annoying holiday songs, FinanceBuzz surveyed 1,250 U.S. adults in November 2022.

Kentucky’s favorite Christmas song

Across the entire nation, “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey trended in 10 states, making it the most popular Christmas song. Mariah’s “modern classic” is the top song in both the Northeast region of the United States as well as the South.

Forbes estimated that Mariah makes a profit of $2.5 million every year from the song.

However, in Kentucky, “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree” was the crowd favorite. The only other state with a similar taste was Alabama.

Five other songs took the top spot in at least three states: “Run Rudolph Run,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad.”

People’s least favorite Christmas songs

As “All I Want for Christmas is You” reaches peak popularity, there will surely be someone who is sick of hearing it over and over again. In turn, the nation’s favorite Christmas song is also ranked as the most annoying.

Americans ranked these 10 Christmas songs as the most annoying to follow Mariah Carey’s hit:

“All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” by Alvin and the Chipmunks “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives “Baby It’s Cold Outside” “Deck the Halls” “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” by John Lennon “White Christmas” “Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

FinanceBuzz reported that the most common reason for listing a song was that listeners felt as if it was overplayed.

View the entire study and all 50 states’ favorite songs here.