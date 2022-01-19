Study to showcase Kentucky bourbon sector’s economic clout

FILE – In this July 24, 2014 file photo, bourbon supplies age in barrels at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont, Ky. The process of making fine whiskey involves aging spirits to a golden brown, but a bourbon producing giant is going green along the way. Beam Suntory, producer of top-selling Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark, both crafted in Kentucky, said Wednesday, April 21, 2021 it wants to cut its companywide greenhouse gas emissions and water usage in half by 2030. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky’s bourbon industry is serving up a report showcasing its economic clout.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the findings of a study on the sector’s economic impact will be released Wednesday. Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to attend the event, along with the legislature’s top leaders — House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers.

The KDA says the study outlines how the signature spirit pours billions of dollars into Kentucky’s economy and provides more jobs, capital investment and tax revenue than ever before.

It says the study will point to increased competition from spirits producers in other states.