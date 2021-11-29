Suit accuses Kentucky priest of pocketing church donations

FILE – In this April 8, 2010 file photo a cross sits on top of a church in Berlin, Germany. A highly anticipated report commissioned by the Cologne archdiocese on church officials’ handling of past cases of sexual abuse by clergy is set to be released. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – Parishioners in Kentucky have accused a Roman Catholic priest of pocketing church donations.

News outlets report current and former parish council members at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Louisville filed a civil lawsuit in Jefferson County against the Rev. Anthony Ngo.

The lawsuit accuses Ngo of violating his fiduciary duties by converting church funds for his personal use. Ngo has declined comment, citing the ongoing lawsuit.

Louisville Archdiocese spokeswoman Cecelia Price says a financial audit was conducted and no malfeasance was found. Ngo has been a pastor for more than two decades and remains assigned to the church.