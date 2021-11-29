Suit accuses Kentucky priest of pocketing church donations

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – Parishioners in Kentucky have accused a Roman Catholic priest of pocketing church donations.
News outlets report current and former parish council members at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Louisville filed a civil lawsuit in Jefferson County against the Rev. Anthony Ngo.
The lawsuit accuses Ngo of violating his fiduciary duties by converting church funds for his personal use. Ngo has declined comment, citing the ongoing lawsuit.
Louisville Archdiocese spokeswoman Cecelia Price says a financial audit was conducted and no malfeasance was found. Ngo has been a pastor for more than two decades and remains assigned to the church.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.