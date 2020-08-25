INEZ, KY (WOWK) – A socially distanced rally is happening today in Inez, Kentucky, in support of the United States postal workers.
Supporters of the United State’s Postal Service are holding a socially distanced car caravan demonstration in hopes of urging Congress to pass at least $25 billion in immediate support for the postal service.
Secretary-treasurer of the Kentucky Postal Workers Union Clyde Trent tells 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas postal workers are ready to make sure mail-in ballots are delivered for the election.
I’m very confident in saying we can handle the balloting with no issues.Secretary-treasurer of the Kentucky Postal Workers Union Clyde Trent
“We’ve brought people from all across the state to Inez today to show the solidarity,” Trent said. “We chose Inez because this is where the chairman for the board of governors for the post office lives. This is his home. So he understands how important rural America is as well. We want him to see the support so that he will support us.”
We’ll have more on this story coming up tonight on WOWK 13 News.
Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Beshear plans COVID-19 update
- Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation
- Gov. Justice: “High school marching bands will perform this fall”
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 844 new cases, 10 additional deaths
- Tracking the Tropics: Laura forecast to make landfall on US Gulf Coast as major hurricane
- 12 positive COVID-19 cases at University of Charleston
- American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October
- Supporters rally for US postal workers
- RNC Recap: President Trump in spotlight on first night of GOP convention
- Gov. says face masks are paying off in West Virginia