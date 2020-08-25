Supporters rally for US postal workers

INEZ, KY (WOWK) – A socially distanced rally is happening today in Inez, Kentucky, in support of the United States postal workers.

Supporters of the United State’s Postal Service are holding a socially distanced car caravan demonstration in hopes of urging Congress to pass at least $25 billion in immediate support for the postal service.

Secretary-treasurer of the Kentucky Postal Workers Union Clyde Trent tells 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas postal workers are ready to make sure mail-in ballots are delivered for the election.

I’m very confident in saying we can handle the balloting with no issues. Secretary-treasurer of the Kentucky Postal Workers Union Clyde Trent

#HAPPENINGNOW: Members of the Postal Workers Union gather in Inez, Kentucky, for a socially-distanced rally in support of the United States Postal Service. Tune in to @WOWK13News to find out what’s going on, and check out https://t.co/1FmKyBQYEe for more details later! 📬📩📦 pic.twitter.com/bj8M2DhKJC — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) August 25, 2020

“We’ve brought people from all across the state to Inez today to show the solidarity,” Trent said. “We chose Inez because this is where the chairman for the board of governors for the post office lives. This is his home. So he understands how important rural America is as well. We want him to see the support so that he will support us.”

We'll have more on this story coming up tonight on WOWK 13 News.

