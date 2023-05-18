RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Eastern Kentucky University police are investigating reports of a “suspicious item” located on campus.

At 3:59 p.m., Thursday, May 18, EKU was informed about a suspicious item found at Model Laboratory School. The campus community was informed about the item and instructed to evacuate the school and areas surrounding the facility.

EKU officials said everyone has been evacuated and the suspicious item was found and more information will be made available as soon as possible.

Campus police are still investigating the situation.