System switch interrupts KY county clerks’ vehicle transaction services

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – All county clerk offices in the Bluegrass State are temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The cabinet says the service is unavailable due to intermittent system issues.

“Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.

According to the KYTC, the state’s county clerks use the Automated Vehicle Information System to process vehicle registration, transfers and vehicle titling transactions. The cabinet says over the holiday weekend, they transferred systems from AVIS to a new inventory system, which caused the interruption. They say no driver data was impacted by the interruption.

The KYTC says the new system they are switching to is part of an effort to modernize license plate production. The cabinet also has a long-term goal of transferring all of its motor vehicle transactions to the new KAVIS system from the 40-year-old AVIS system.

At this time, the KYTC says they do not have an estimated time for when the system interruption will be resolved and normal vehicle transactions can resume.

Kentuckians are asked to postpone their transactions until next week if possible. If this is not possible, they will need to contact their local county clerk’s office to ensure it is still open for non-vehicular business and to be prepared for any delays. Residents can also renew their vehicle registration at drive.ky.gov.