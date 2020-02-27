Tax on vaping products passes Kentucky House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky House has voted to create a tax on vaping products and increase taxes on snuff and chewing tobacco.
The measure passed 75-17 Wednesday and now goes to the Senate. News outlets report the bill is estimated to raise $50 million of new revenue over the next two fiscal years. It aims to reduce vaping and smokeless tobacco use in a state with one of the nation’s highest cancer rates.
The bill would add vaping products to the list of smokable tobacco products such as cigars that are subject to a wholesale tax, with that rate increasing under the measure.
