BOONEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky high school teacher accused of having sexually abusing two students has been arrested.
Kentucky State Police said in a statement that 40-year-old James S. Cornett of Beattyville is facing two counts of first-degree sex abuse.
Police say they learned about the allegations against the Owsley County High School teacher on Monday and began investigating. Cornett was arrested Wednesday and lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.
Online jail records don’t say whether Cornett has an attorney.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Nike debuts sneakers designed for nurses and doctors
- West Virginia correctional officer facing more than 600 counts of child sex charges
- Logan Police search for carjacker who stole elderly woman’s car
- Teacher accused of sexually abusing 2 students
- Boyd County vote recanvass shows same election results
- Nickelodeon and Netflix confirm multi-year deal
- 1 dead, several injured in California school shooting
- Memorial service for 1970 Marshall plane crash
- Ohio man arrested after 2 West Virginia students overdose on heroin-laced vapes
- Ohio worker rescued from McDonald’s sign