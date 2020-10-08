Team Kentucky Fund distributes $1 million in aid to Kentuckians

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says the Team Kentucky Fund has now given more than $1 million dollars in aid to Kentuckians.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says the Team Kentucky Fund has now given more than $1 million dollars in aid to people throughout the state.

The Fund partnered with the Community Action of Kentucky, which Coleman says served as the “hands and feet” of the operation.

“This money is helping our friends, our family and our neighbors,” Coleman said. “For every dollar that’s donated to the Team Kentucky Fund, it results in $1.92 in aid to Kentuckians. That is a remarkable return on investment.”

The Lt. governor says the money goes toward helping people struggling financially due to the pandemic, such as a single mother who applied for funding after being laid off during the pandemic. Coleman said the funding assisted the woman in helping pay untility bills.

“This is one example of the generosity of our fellow Kentuckians and what we’re making possible when we come together,” Coleman said.

Coleman says 100% of the proceeds from the Team Kentucky Fund go directly to support Kentuckians.

