FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) announced that, in addition to the standard license plate design, a “Team Kentucky” option will be available.

In a press release, they say the design, “showcases state pride, unity and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous Kentucky Bluegrass.”

“From supporting our neighbors during a natural disaster or pandemic, to looking out for the safety of others as we travel across the commonwealth, Kentuckians always unite and show that Team Kentucky spirit.” Gov. Andy Beshear (D) Kentucky

Team Kentucky License Plates (Photo Courtesy: Office of Governor Andy Beshear)

Regular Kentucky Plates (Photo Courtesy: Office of Governor Andy Beshear)

They will be flat aluminum plates, which they say is a part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s transition to, “more efficient digital printing in 2020.”

You can choose to have the words, “In God We Trust,” added to the plates.

The plates will become available on Monday, Oct. 24. They say the fee will remain at $21 when it is time to renew, but if you want to buy one before renewal time, you will need to pay $3.