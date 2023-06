MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A 16-year-old boy died after drowning Sunday at Paintsville Lake.

Officials told Nexstar he was swimming with his friends near the Lost Creek Boat Ramp.

His body was recovered and taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The investigation is being handled by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.