The Latest: Kentucky Election Winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Latest on voting in Kentucky’s primary election Tuesday (all times local): 9:03 p.m.

Sheri Donahue has won the Democratic nomination for Kentucky auditor.

The Louisville cybersecurity professional from Jefferson County says she ran to rebuild faith in Kentucky’s government and will focus on protecting elections and rooting out “waste, fraud and abuse,” especially in the public pension system.

Donahue beat teacher Kelsey Hayes Coots and author Chris Tobe on Tuesday.

She will face incumbent Republican Auditor Mike Harmon in the November general election.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- The Latest on voting in Kentucky’s primary election (all times local): 8:56 p.m.

Former Board of Elections member Michael Adams has won the Republican nomination for Kentucky Secretary of State, beating three other candidates.

On Tuesday, Adams defeated former general counsel of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Andrew English; cybersecurity professional Stephen Knipper and former Secret Service agent Carl Nett. All four GOP candidates say they support enacting a photo ID law at the polls.

Knipper narrowly lost to Democrat Allison Lundergan Grimes for Secretary of State in 2015. Grimes is finishing her second term and cannot run again for the office.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Latest on voting in Kentucky’s primary election Tuesday (all times local): 8:50

Daniel Cameron, a former aide to Sen. Mitch McConnell, has won the Republican nomination for Kentucky Attorney General. Cameron defeated state Sen. Wil Schroder on Tuesday night. Both candidates touted President Trump’s proposed border wall and battled over their conservative credentials.

Cameron went to Washington to serve as McConnell’s lawyer after years in private practice. He worked with the Senate Judiciary Committee on the confirmation of several conservative judges. Cameron raised more than twice as much in campaign funds than Schroder as of May 6.

Cameron will face former Kentucky Attorney General Greg Stumbo, who held the office from 2004 to 2008, in the November general election. Stumbo was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Kentucky hasn’t elected a Republican attorney general in 70 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Latest on Kentucky’s primary election (all times local): 8:40 p.m.

Attorney General Andy Beshear has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Kentucky, setting up a showdown with his political nemesis – Republican incumbent Matt Bevin.

In Tuesday’s primary election, Beshear defeated two other prominent Democrats – former state auditor Adam Edelen and longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins.

Beshear will try to restore the governorship for Democrats and carry on a family tradition. His father, Steve Beshear, was a popular governor whose two terms preceded Bevin’s tenure.

Even during the primary campaign, Beshear aimed most of his criticism at Bevin. The two have waged a series of legal battles in recent years as Beshear challenged some of Bevin’s executive actions and sued him on pension and education issues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- The Latest on voting in Kentucky’s primary election Tuesday (all times local): 8:30 p.m.

Scott County farmer Robert Conway has won the Democratic nomination for agriculture commissioner.

Conway is an eighth-generation Kentucky farmer who touted his experience managing multimillion dollar budgets and hundreds of workers as a transportation executive. He said he wants to help farmers diversify, including with the production and cultivation of hemp and medical marijuana.

He beat Glasgow farmer Joe in early totals Tuesday night.

Conway will face the Republican nominee in the November general election.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. The Latest in Kentucky’s primary election Tuesday (all times local): 8:25 p.m.

Banker Michael Bowman of Louisville has won the Democratic nomination for the office of treasurer.

Bowman touted his experience as a bank officer managing a multi-million dollar financial portfolio and his work with local government. He promised to bring a fresh perspective to the office and ensure the proper management of public money.

He beat business owner Josh Mers in early totals Tuesday night.

Bowman will face incumbent Republican Treasurer Allison Ball in the November general election.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Latest on Kentucky’s primary election (all times local): 7:55 p.m.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has cleared his first hurdle toward a second term, defeating three challengers to win the Republican nomination.

Bevin beat three Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary election. They were state Rep. Robert Goforth, William Woods and Ike Lawrence.

The governor is an ally of President Donald Trump, who remains a popular political force in the state. The governor’s strong showing Tuesday gives him a boost heading into the fall campaign in a state that has trended overwhelmingly toward the GOP.

At least among Republican voters, Bevin overcame a series of self-inflicted political wounds from his feud with groups representing public school teachers. Bevin’s approval ratings had slumped after his failed attempt to change the state’s struggling public pension systems.