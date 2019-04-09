The Masters of Friendship

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WOWK) - - CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WOWK) - Mike Henderson has been playing golf for a long time.

"Since I was five years old," Henderson said.

During those 63 years he's been to the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia five times.

"I literally tried to find one blade of grass that wasn't the kind of grass that was everywhere else. Just something out of place and there was nothing."

Henderson golfs nearly everyday, even in the rain. Before heading to the back nine, he's recalling those special trips, and remembers everything being right on par.

"You literally won't find a bush out of place, you won't find a wrapper on the ground, it's literally perfection," Henderson said.

Henderson says even with the fun and memories he's made while watching the Masters in person, nothing compares to the golf here at home.

"As the older I get golf is more about the people you play with than the place you play," Henderson said. "We all know each other or we know somebody that knows each other and a lot of talking, lot of jagging."

"To use the old adage, you can let your hair down. You can come out here and just be yourself. You don't have to - everybody knows we're not PGA golfers out here. We're just out here to have a good time and play and enjoy each other," Bill Lucas, Diamond Links Golf Club Manager, said.

Henderson lives near where the tournament is played but says it's less stressful to come back home and golf, and watch the Masters with his friends here.

