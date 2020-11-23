‘The surge is real’: Beshear warns of possible medical shortage in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there is a medical staff shortage as COVID-19 numbers continue to hit the Bluegrass State.

During his press conference today, Nov. 23, Beshear said Louisville has paused elective surgeries due to COVID-19 limiting staff members and Pikeville Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center and Bowling Green Medical Center are struggling due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We are in a dangerous escalation of this virus…” Beshear said.

“Right now we face a shock to our healthcare system. Where, very soon, we could have more people that need help….then they are of them (medical personnel) to help us.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

The governor says more people are going to the hospital every day due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“The surge is real,” Beshear said. “We have so much [COVID-19] right now, it overwhelms any area and all our defenses.”