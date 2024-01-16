LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – Hitting the road on Monday, drivers in eastern Kentucky were in for a slick ride.

Those traveling through the Louisa area described the roads near Pike and Floyd Counties as “treacherous” and “slick” due to the amount of snowfall throughout the day.

“If you don’t have to come out, don’t come out,” St. Albans resident Ken Killian says after traveling in the inclement weather.

Other drivers say they’ve experienced slick spots starting near Catlettsburg and as they traveled further south, the conditions only got worse.

“They’re not in good shape, guys you need to stay in as much as you can or take precautions,” Mellisa Young says Monday evening.

Killian and Young were traveling together from St. Albans, West Virginia to Floyd County making frozen meat deliveries. They say this is a normal business venture for them, but this time, they experience some unexpected and scary obstacles.

“We’ve got 4-wheel-drive and we were in the median and it was pulling us over into the opposite lanes. So yes, it’s dangerous out here,” Young says describing an incident that happened to them while driving on US-23.

Killian, Young, and other drivers who experienced low traction issues Monday night are warning fellow travelers to “take it slow” and avoid all “distractions.”