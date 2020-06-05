Third Kentucky healthcare worker dies of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 289 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths as of Friday June, 5 2020, bringing the states totals to 10,977, 243 of which are probable, and 466 deaths, one of which is probable.

The state reports 274,919 tests have been conducted across the state, and 3,316 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor says the additional deaths include a third healthcare worker.

“We’ve lost a third health care worker, and like the first two we lost, this person worked in a long-term care facility,” said Beshear. “We’ll be reaching out to her family to see if they want us to share her story. Let’s make sure that we remember not only the seriousness of COVID-19 but that we continue to show our compassion to these families.”

Beshear also recognized today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday and asked Kentuckians to keep her family in their thoughts.

“We grieve with her mother, Tamika Palmer, and we are committed to building a more just and equitable Commonwealth,” Beshear said.

The governor signed an executive order extending previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills. This order will be in effect until July 7. He also signed an executive order to extend a previous order prohibiting price-gouging, which will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.

