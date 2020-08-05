Three charged in Kentucky child sexual abuse material investigation

BEREA, KY (WOWK) — Three men have been arrested on charges related to alleged child sexual abuse material in Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police says its Electronic Crime Branch made all three arrests in Berea yesterday, Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Joshua M. Hensley, 30, was arrested around 2:15 p.m., Bradeley S. Helton, 32, was arrested around 4:15 p.m. and Stephen Pulsford, 61, was arrested around 7:15 p.m. following search warrant executions at three separate homes.

According to the state police, electronic investigations began following initial undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigations discovered the suspects allegedly promoting the sexual performance of a minor or allegedly sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment allegedly used to facilitate these crimes was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination, police say. The investigations are ongoing.

Kentucky State Police say the charges for the three men are as follows:

Hensley is currently charged with one count of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Helton is currently charged with one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance, a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Pulsford is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

All three men have been taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

