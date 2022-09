PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—Three people are dead after a shooting in Paintsville, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say that the shooting happened on Depot St. near the Boyd St. intersection and that an arrest has been made.

Schools in the area were put on a temporary lockdown, but that lockdown has been lifted.

Crews are still on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.