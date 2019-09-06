Live Now
Toddler reported missing from daycare drowns in pond

Kentucky
LEBANON, Ky. (AP) – Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the death of a toddler who drowned in a pond.

News outlets report 15-month-old Lincoln Spalding was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday. Kentucky State Police say the child had been reported missing from a residential daycare in Lebanon.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

