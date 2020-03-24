FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s top legislative leaders are warning of the severe challenges to craft a new state budget due to the coronavirus outbreak.
House and Senate budget negotiators started their work Monday to reach agreement on a new two-year state budget. It will be the centerpiece of work in the few days left in a legislative session shortened by the virus outbreak.
House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers spoke at the start of the budget negotiations. They say economic damage from the virus will hurt tax revenue collections used to support the next budget.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Top lawmakers open negotiations on new Kentucky budget
- Car and coal truck collide in Kanawha County
- 7-Eleven and Papa John’s both hiring 20,000 people
- Cabell County Schools Playgrounds and Facilities Closed due to COVID-19
- Best shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2020
- Sheetz announces changes in response to COVID-19
- Mountain State now up to 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Trump says he intends to reopen country in weeks, not months
- Eiffel Tower tribute for healthcare workers
- Amid coronavirus outbreak, Savannah couple still says ‘I do’