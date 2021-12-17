Tornado wreckage is ‘completely devastating,’ say Ashland firefighters

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Following the devastating tornado that ripped through western Kentucky last weekend, fire departments across the Bluegrass State are lending a helping hand.
One of these departments aiding in the cleanup and recovery efforts is the Ashland Fire Department. Four Ashland firefighters left Wednesday morning, traveling a little more than five hours to get to Marshall County, Kentucky.
Captain Brad Kitts, Captain Carl Stambaugh, Captain Jesse Ison, and Engineer Todd Selvage say, when they got there, they were surprised by the amount of destruction.
It’s just total devastation. I mean, a lot of these areas and a couple we’ve been in, it’s just wiped out… They’ve lost everything.Capt. Jesse Ison, Ashland Fire Department
These firefighters have been working on removing hazards from affected areas including anything electrical, propane tanks, and other items that could potentially cause more issues.
Images of the devastation continue to flood social media, providing the rest of the country with a glimpse into what local residents are dealing with. However, for those witnessing the destruction firsthand, these pictures are only scratching the surface.
Even though some people have completely lost their homes, and others, loved ones, these firefighters say they’re still trying to make the best of the situation.
They’ve been through a lot, but they’re such gracious people. I mean, you wouldn’t believe just how thankful and gracious and how up-spirit they are.Capt. Jesse Ison, Ashland Fire Department
These men will be traveling home to Ashland, Kentucky Saturday morning.
If you aren’t able to make the 5-hour trip, but still want to help, the Ashland Fire Department is also accepting essential items to be delivered to affected families. These can be dropped off at 1021 Carter Ave, Ashland, Kentucky.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.