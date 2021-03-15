TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction could cause interstate delays near Grayson

Beginning Wednesday, March 17, drivers in the Grayson area should expect delays on the interstate as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet begins a project to widen the I-64 westbound off-ramp at Exit 172.

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Beginning Wednesday, March 17, drivers in the Grayson area should expect delays on the interstate as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet begins a project to widen the I-64 westbound off-ramp at Exit 172.

The $700,000 project will add an extra lane to the off-ramp, providing two longer left-turn lanes and one turn lane onto Carol Malone Boulevard, or KY 7/1. Cabinet officials say the extra lane will improve traffic flow by allowing vehicles to move more quickly through the congested intersection, keeping traffic from backing up onto the interstate.

Contractors will need to temporarily close the right lane of westbound I-64 approaching Exit 172 during construction and shift the exit ramp traffic into one lane. The Cabinet is asking drivers traveling I-64 west from the Ashland area to slow down, use caution, watch for construction workers and watch for traffic changes, which are planned to continue night and day for the next six to seven weeks or until the work is complete.

Cabinet officials say all I-64 traffic will merge left into the fast lane just past the rest area. Traffic needing to use Exit 172 to Grayson will need to exit right in advance, just past the Little Sandy River bridge. There will be orange “exit here” signs for drivers to follow and exit into the coned-off right lane of the interstate. Through traffic on the interstate will stay left past the Grayson exit.

Those commuting between Grayson and Ashland can also use alternate routes such as U.S. 60.

Construction and traffic changes will continue day and night for the next six to seven weeks or until work is complete.