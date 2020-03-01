Traffic checkpoint in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police Post 09 Pikeville, which provides coverage for Pike, Floyd, Martin, Magoffin, and Johnson counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints.

These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic and regulatory laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Traffic safety checkpoints are a way for the Kentucky State Police to improve highway safety through high visibility public safety activity in order to ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.

A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations for the Post 9 area can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-9/p9-checkpoints/