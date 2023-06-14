PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Lovenia “Lou” Hamilton and her brother, William Hamilton, were separated for four months after floodwaters destroyed the place their family called home for decades.

When floodwaters began to quickly rise during the devastating floodwaters across Kentucky, everyone in their neighborhood along Shelby Creek started to evacuate to higher elevations. However, Lou couldn’t leave her bedridden brother.

“I had decided that if I lose the home and couldn’t get him out I would just go with it because everybody else was up on the hill except us,” she said. “But those rescue people stayed right here until they carried him out.”

13 News first introduced you to the Hamilton family in July 2022 when neighbors were assisting them with cleanup in the hope William could come home faster.

It wasn’t until four months later in December 2022 that William was able to return home to his sister.

Even with most of the cleanup work complete and her brother finally home, Lou said some things aren’t so easily forgotten.

“That’s what hurt me the most, my photos, I lost a whole box of photos, and I can’t get them back, they’re gone,” she said.

Her neighbor, Belva Collins, who also lost priceless memories, is just grateful to still have what means the most: family and friends.

“It could’ve been a lot worse, it could’ve been, I’m just thankful it wasn’t,” Collins said. “I’m just thankful we’re all alive and doing okay now.”

As the one-year anniversary of the flood approaches, Collins and the Hamilton family said the tragedy is something they’ll never forget, but they’re thankful for the community of Penny that stood together through it all.

“I’m just happy,” Lou said. “I hope I never see another flood in my lifetime.”

You can watch the entire “Tragedy in the Mountains” special on July 26 at 7:30 p.m. on WOWK 13 News.