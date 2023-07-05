FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – When eastern Kentucky was hit by historical flooding a year ago, schools that had been planning for a normal start to the school year had to find ways to adapt to their new reality.

35 of their students and nine staff members in Floyd County were displaced from their homes.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd said they were lucky nobody lost their life and none of their school buildings were damaged.

“In some respects, it seems like it’s been years when you look back because you jump into that mode of everyone trying to make sure they’re safe,” Shepherd said.

Like other affected districts, Floyd County Schools delayed their first day of school by two weeks to meet the needs of impacted families.

“You have to take care of people in these situations and families and students. That it’s bigger than teaching them to read and write and do math, and the content part,” Shepherd said.

Following the flooding, they set up community hub centers at all of their schools for the months following the flooding.

Shepherd continued, “We say that a lot, ‘whatever it takes,’ that’s what we’re going to do for our children and families, and we saw that all over our county.”

Community hub centers served Floyd County families and people from surrounding counties as well. They had mobile washer and dryer units, served thousands of meals a day, rode boats out to people’s homes to help them recover any belongings, and more. Shepherd said it was important for the district to stand by affected families’ sides.

The community centers were run entirely by staff members and community volunteers.

“We had volunteers that brought ATVs and side-by-sides, and this district stayed open seven days a week with employees. We just put a sign-in sheet in the district office for staff to work,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said the three hardest-hit schools in their district were Floyd Central High School, South Floyd Elementary School and Duff Allen Elementary School.

A year later, Floyd County Schools are still assisting three students and their families, who still don’t have permanent housing.

Kristen Taylor, an education coordinator in Floyd County Schools, said it was hard seeing the impact the flooding made on students.

“You see it. Their little faces are broken down, and they just trying to keep moving. So, you just have to be a little extra support for them,” Taylor said.

Taylor said seeing the trauma students go through while also trying to succeed in school is like nothing she’s seen before. She also said from a mother’s perspective, it was hard to explain to her daughter what had happened when they lost some of their belongings in the flood.

“It was hard teaching her to be resilient in that time,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s daughter, Catherine Wicker, is a head start student at May Valley Elementary School in Floyd County.

“I looked outside, and there was a lot of floods and a lot of car heads sticking out, and that’s what I saw on the flood,” Wicker said.

Wicker said she was nervous when the flooding hit, and her mom says her young daughter had never experienced flooding like this before.

It was not just the physical rebuilding that has taken time for Floyd County to recover from, but it’s the mental and emotional aspects that had the strongest grip on affected communities.

“This just kind of gloating through every day, and that’s what it’s like. You don’t have any sense of permanency. It’s just floating to the next day to get up and go to bed, and you don’t know. It’s been almost a year now that’s out of my life,” former Floyd County educator Carole Bentley said.

Carole Bentley has taught science classes for nearly 30 years in Floyd County. She retired right before the floods hit.

She said having worked with students in the past, she knows this flooding took a huge toll on the well-being of both students and teachers.

“You just try to be on your toes and watch for those signals,” Bently said.

Bently said not-knowing when it could happen again is hard for her personally, and she knows this thought also plays a role in the lives of students, parents, school staff members, and all community members.

However, those affected by the floods in Floyd County say without the volunteers and the community’s unity after the floods, they wouldn’t be where they are today.

“Even though your heart’s broken for people, you’re letting them know we’re doing to let them know we’ll use every resource to get them back on their feet,” Shepherd said.