VIRGIE, KY (WOWK) – For the Denison family, July 2022 will always be the month they lost everything.

“It’s really hard,” said Virgie resident, Michelle Denison. “Things that you know you’ve had, that family members have passed down. Things like that where it was hard. With this, you had to look at it and say I want to keep it, but I know I can’t. “

Now, almost a year later, Michelle, her husband and her 13-year-old son are still living in a FEMA camper.

“Just not having a place to call home,” said Denison. “That place to go home at the end of the day and relax.”

Their home is still being repaired after it was filled with nine inches of flood water, right after it was newly renovated.

It’s been an extensive and exhausting cleanup process in Virgie. However, when comparing last year, to now on year later, there are a lot of visible changes.

“They are doing the clean-up, but they have so much clean-up to do. It’s a slow process,” said Virgie resident, James Ricky Belcher.

Residents told 13 News there is still a lot of work to be done.

“I’d like to see it speed up, maybe go a little faster, but they just have so much to do,” said Belcher.

When it comes to cleanup, the ones struggling most are the families who are still repairing their homes.

“People have been out a lot of money trying to get everything cleaned up for themselves because FEMA money only goes so far,” said Virgie resident, Erika Gaunter. “They are having to do a lot themselves.”

Denison, along with other residents, said last year’s flooding was the worst they’ve ever experienced, leaving the town a mess full of debris and items people once cherished. Now when it rains, community members keep their eyes on the creek.

“The neighbors will all go out together and we watch it throughout the night,” said Denison. “Every time it rains, we just kind of take care of each other and contact each other, but the stress of that is a bit much.”

To avoid devastation like this again, Denison and others are taking fate into their own hands, raising their homes.

“We’ve always feared the water,” said Denison. “My son has developed that fear, so anytime it rains he leaves and goes to a family member’s house. After this when we saw it, we decided that if we were going to live there, we would have to raise it, or that fear would overtake us. We are constantly concerned with it.”

Denison said with not many contractors close to the small town, the process is anything but quick.

“We thought we would be back in by now. I mean it was just like it’s okay we are going to get through this, it will be okay. Now, I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s just like when is this going to happen.”

Progress continues to be made slowly but surely, hoping to come home once and for all by the end of the year.

You can watch the “Tragedy in the Mountains” special on July 26 at 7:30 p.m. on WOWK 13 News.