WAYLAND, KY (WOWK) – The Caudill household houses five; Toys are littered throughout the year, and inside it’s a construction zone. Michael Caudill and his mother, who lives across the street, received heavy damage during the 2022 flooding.

Michael has worked hard to get their homes back together, but he’s just one person.

The Christian Appalachian Project is helping families like the Caudills rebuild. Through donations, they provide resources and materials to achieve that goal.

“It will be a lifetime commitment for CAP and we do plan to be there,” Jamie Conley said. “This is our service area and I’m just glad we got to Michael when we did it worked out perfectly.”

13 News’ parent company, Nexstar Media Group, donated $25,000 last year. Crew leader James Akers and his team work four days a week to make sure people like Michael can live under their roof again.

“That’s what you get the respect and pride of the people, getting back in their homes,” Akers said. “Seeing their faces, the smiles on the kids. I know I go home every afternoon, I’m trying to get him home as quick as I can.”

The CAP has rebuilt more than 80 homes and estimates more than 100 will be completed by the fall.

Michael’s mother’s house is already finished and soon will his. He’s looking forward to the day their family of five is back in their home.

“When we move back in this house, we’re turning phones off, locking doors and I’m not moving for a week,” Caudill said.