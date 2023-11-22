ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A train derailment in Kentucky has resulted in a confirmed chemical spill.

Authorities said at least 15 train cars are involved, several of which are now leaking. One of the train cars was carrying sulfur.

The train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston.

Railroad crews, law enforcement, and first responders are all on the scene assessing the wreckage.

One member of the two-person crew was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Gov. Andy Beshear shared a message on social media saying one home had been evacuated and that another was in the process of being evacuated.

He said he will share more information as it becomes available.