WEST LIBERTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on sexual abuse charges.

KSP Post 8 in Morehead says authorities are looking for Danny Bolin, 62, of West Liberty.

Troopers say there is an active arrest warrant out for Bolin on charges of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree – Victim Under 12 (two counts), and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (five counts).

Anyone with any information on Bolin’s whereabouts is asked to contact KSP at 606-784-4127.