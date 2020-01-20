Troubled Kentucky jail improves under new leadership

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) – A troubled Kentucky jail has seen huge improvements since getting a new jailer a little more than a year ago.
The Independent reports the Boyd County Detention Center is a better place since Jailer Bill Hensley took office in late 2018, when a state inspection report listed hundreds of deficiencies. Hensley said he has changed the culture to one of respect and professionalism. He installed new scanners to catch drugs.
Deputies now undergo extensive training and they have better pay. A jail report in September 2019 listed only six items for remediation. Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney says the facility is totally different from leadership on down.
