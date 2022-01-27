Two arrested after multi-county pursuit of stolen vehicle

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are in custody after a pursuit Wednesday night in Johnson County, Kentucky.

An attempted traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen led multiple Johnson County Sheriff’s Office units on a pursuit into Martin County. The driver ended up crashing the vehicle into another vehicle belonging to a Martin County Constable.

John Strong was charged with speeding, receiving stolen property, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license, resisting arrest, failure to appear, contempt of court and resistance to order.

Rikki Spradlin was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Both are being lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

