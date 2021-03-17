Countdown to Tax Day
Two arrested for alleged child abuse, neglect

Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

(Courtesy: Ashland Police Department)

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after allegedly abusing a 14-month-old toddler.

Ashland police say Terry L. Gibson, 30, and Carman D. Mackenzie, 25, both of Ashland, were arrested without incident and charged with Criminal Abuse in the first degree on Friday, March 12.

Officials say the suspects were arrested after the Cabinet for Health and Human Services received information from the Ashland Police Department OPS and Criminal Investigations divisions.

The toddler was located and determined to be suffering from multiple health concerns attributed to abuse and neglect, according to police.

