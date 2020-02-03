Two arrested for conspiracy to commit arson in Greenup, Kentucky

GREENUP, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police say two people have been arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit arson in Greenup, Kentucky.

Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith contacted the KSP and the FBI on January 25 for assistance in an arson investigation.

Police say the investigation showed Manjit Singh, 48, of Greenup County and her daughter, Harpneet Bath, 27, of Vancouver, Canada conspired to commit arson and insurance fraud when they hired a man to burn down their business, Wolfe’s Food Mart and Pool Hall.

According to a press release from the KSP, the plans were thwarted through the combined efforts of the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Greenup County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office Detectives, The Kentucky State Police and the FBI.

Both women were arrested on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Arson – 2nd Degree. Bath was also charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence. More charges are expected as the investigation is still ongoing.

