February 14 2022 12:00 am

Two dead in Rowan County fire

Kentucky

MOREHEAD, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal fire in Rowan County.

According to state police, the troopers were called to the scene around 7:29 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 18, on KY 1274 after crews found two bodies inside the home.

KSP officials say the remains could not be identified and were sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire. The Morehead Fire Department and Rowan County Coroner’s Office assisted KSP at the scene.

