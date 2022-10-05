UPDATE (10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The two juveniles killed in a crash on Tuesday night were students at West Carter High School.

Carter County Schools posted a statement on Facebook saying that they were deeply saddened to learn of the students’ deaths.

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Two juveniles died in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday night.

Kentucky State Police tells 13 News the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Route 2 in the Olive Hill area.

KSP says the driver was traveling at high speeds when the car hit a rock embankment, then overturned. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle.