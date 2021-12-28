Two Kentucky men arrested on 11 warrants, one found hiding under trap door

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two men are in custody after a Greenup County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Deputies arrived at a trailer on the 1300 block of State Route 2070 in South Shore and served a total of 11 warrants. Nine of those warrants (including traffic offenses, fleeing and evading, narcotics charges and tampering with evidence charges) were for Eric J. Howard, who was also found with approximately five grams of methamphetamine.

After searching the residence, deputies found more suspected meth and some unidentified pills, deputies say.

Billy Porter was also arrested after being found behind a trap door that led under the trailer. Load Fire Department assisted Greenup deputies by using a thermal imaging camera to locate Mr. Porter.

Mr. Porter had two outstanding warrants for bail jumping and several previous felonies.

Both men were lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center.