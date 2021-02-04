Two KY men sought for attempted murder

Kentucky State Police say they are searching for Matthew Saylor (left), 34, of Dayhoit, and Tony Ray Taylor (right), 40, of Wallins for attempted murder charges. Feb. 4, 2021. (Photos Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

HARLAN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are searching for two men wanted for attempted murder.

According to the KSP, troopers responded to a call around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, reporting a male had been shot multiple times in the Wallins Creek area. Troopers said in the initial investigation, they learned Jamie Lawson, 44, had been shot multiple times in the leg and shoulder outside his sister’s home. Lawson was airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

Kentucky State Police say they are searching for Matthew Saylor, 34, of Dayhoit, and Tony Ray Taylor, 40, of Wallins for attempted murder charges. Both men allegedly left the scene in a white Chevrolet Cavalier passenger vehicle. The direction they went is unknown.

Troopers say both men are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Kentucky State Police at 606-573-3131.