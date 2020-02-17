Two moms and their 12-year-old daughters killed in crash while on way to volleyball tournament

Crash footage of a Missouri crash that killed two Kentucky mothers and their daughters, February 14, 2020 (Photo Courtesy, Tribune Media Wire)

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WJW, AP) — Two mothers and their 12-year-old daughters were tragically killed in a car crash while on their way to a volleyball tournament.

It happened Friday morning near Lake Saint Louis in Missouri.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the victims have been identified as Carrie McCaw, her daughter, Kacey McCaw, Lesley Prather, and her daughter Rhyan Prather. All four of the victims were from Louisville, Kentucky.

Troopers said a pickup truck hit their minivan head-on along with another car.

The driver of the pickup truck and those in the car were not seriously hurt.

The Louisville Fire Department wrote a tribute post about one of the victims, Lesley Prather, on social media. They said she joined the team as a firefighter in 2016.

“Please keep these families and all whose lives have been touched by these four beautiful souls in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the department said in the post.

Assumption High School also paid tribute to the victims in a Facebook post. Carrie McCaw had graduated from the school in 1994.

“We send our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the McCaw and Prather families. #FaithGuides,” the school wrote.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories