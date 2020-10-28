Two new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Health Department confirms two more people have died in the county due to COVID-19. One death involved an 82-year-old male and the other death involved a 71-year-old female.

As of 6 p.m., Oct. 28, the county also reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to a total of cases to 647.

The total number of deaths in the county is now 13. There are currently 122 current active cases, while 512 residents have recovered.

Greenup County is orange on the Bluegrass State’s current incidence rate map, with a rate of 22%.

