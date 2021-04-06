Two shot in Floyd County altercation

MARTIN, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police from the Pikeville Post say they received a 911 call on Monday reporting shots fired in Floyd County. Authorities responded to a residence on Bucks Branch and discovered two men with gunshot wounds.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that Racheal Hamilton, Brian Shepherd, and Jacob Hamilton were the individuals involved in an altercation during which Racheal Hamilton discharged a firearm and wounded both Shepherd and Jacob Hamilton.

Brian Shepherd was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound, and he is listed in critical condition. Jacob Hamilton was transported to Pikeville Medical Center after he also suffered a gunshot wound, but he is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation will be presented to the Floyd County Grand Jury, but no charges have been filed at this time.